COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Monday in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 4:10 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community with the next one set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center on the Kilgore campus. Additional dates for the KC clinics are Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 21. The second dose will be available at least 21 days after the first dose. Both the Pfizer (2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) will be available. Anyone 18 or older can choose to receive either vaccine. Persons 12 to 17 years old will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian at the vaccine clinics. Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Times can be scheduled by visiting this link using the specific portal, or by calling (903) 617-6404. Those who have received another vaccination of any kind, including flu or shingles, or who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, need to wait at least 14 days before receiving the first (or a second) COVID-19 vaccine.

Go Back