Schools share COVID-19 response plans as classes begin

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 4:03 pm

EAST TEXAS — Though all school districts in East Texas remain mindful of the COVID-19 surge, they are addressing it in a variety of ways. Tyler ISD released its back-to-school plan earlier this summer. All learning will be in person, and masks are optional. Longview ISD will offer both in-person and remote learning and will continue to monitor conditions in the school district on a daily basis, according to information from its website. Both districts start classes Monday.

Some districts won’t open up to students until Wednesday, including Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Pine Tree. In Whitehouse, there will be no remote learning, masks are optional, and school officials say they’ll make sure to sanitize facilities. Face-to-face learning is named as the :primary learning platform” on the Chapel Hill ISD website, and masking remains optional. In Lindale, officials say they will continue many proven safety measures. In both Chapel Hill and Lindale, school authorities say they’re prepared to make changes in policies as needed. In Pine Tree ISD, masks are recommended, and officials say students should have a back-to-school kit with masks — along with a bottle of hand sanitizer to be kept at school.

Some other districts have already begun instruction, including Spring Hill ISD, which started classes August 11. Parents and students around East Texas are advised to stay in close contact with their school districts through websites, social media, and other means of communication to make sure they are following all COVID-19 protocols.

