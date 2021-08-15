Today is Sunday August 15, 2021
Minnesota company to close glass plants in Georgia, Texas

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 3:55 pm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A Minnesota company that makes glass panels for building exteriors will close its Georgia plant as part of a larger corporate reorganization. Minneapolis-based Apogee Enterprises announced Wednesday that it will close its Viracon plant in Statesboro, laying off about 190 employees. The company said it would also close its Velocity Glass plant in Dallas, bringing layoffs to 400 overall. Apogee says the effort aims to save $20 million to $30 million a year, but the company will take a one-time loss of $30 million to $35 million. The company says it has enough capacity at its Owatonna, Minnesota, plant to perform work now done in Statesboro.



 
