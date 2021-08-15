Today is Sunday August 15, 2021
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 3:53 pm
EL PASO (AP) – A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died. An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday. A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details were immediately available. Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019. Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public. Mourners from as far away as California attended.



 
