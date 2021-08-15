Traffic law adherence urged as cyclist, pedestrian death counts rise

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 8:09 am

AUSTIN — TxDOT officials are urging everyone to obey traffic laws as pedestrian and bicyclist deaths continue to climb in the state. According to a news release, despite a decrease in traffic crashes in 2020, Texas saw a dramatic rise in the number of people killed walking and biking on roadways. Officials note that drivers are required to take specific steps to protect pedestrians and bicyclists, who are more likely to be killed or seriously injured when involved in a crash with a motor vehicle. State laws mandate stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, yielding the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists when turning, and passing bicyclists at a safe distance and giving them room to ride. Like drivers, bicyclists are required to obey all traffic signs and signals. Pedestrians must cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks, obey all traffic and crosswalk signals and always use sidewalks. Click here for a more complete rundown.

