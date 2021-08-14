Today is Saturday August 14, 2021
Texas teen with autism sues Missouri boarding school

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2021 at 3:52 pm
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) – A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused. The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder. The Kansas City Star reports that it accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and battery by staff and other students. The family’s attorney, Grant Davis, said the teen, who is identified in the suit only by his initials, “suffered physical and mental abuse including being beaten and, in effect, tortured.” Agape officials have not responded to repeated requests from The Star for comment.



 
