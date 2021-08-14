Today is Saturday August 14, 2021
“Unprecedented” flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2021 at 3:51 pm
EL PASO (AP) – A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist calls an “unprecedented” amount of rain in the El Paso area that left a woman dead. Meteorologist Jason Grzywacz said Saturday that 6 inches of rain fell on El Paso in the past two days. The city usually averages about 8.5 inches of rainfall a year. He says mandatory 48-hour evacuations have been issued for residents of neighboring La Union, New Mexico. El Paso police say a 65-year-old woman was killed and her 2-year-old granddaughter was hurt when a flash flood caused a wall of their home to collapse onto them.



 
