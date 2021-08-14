Today is Saturday August 14, 2021
San Antonio police officer wounded, man killed in shooting

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2021 at 3:50 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio say an officer was wounded and a man killed in a shooting that also involved a second officer. Police Chief William McManus says an officer investigating reports of a disturbance and a man with a gun on Friday saw the armed man flee the scene on a bicycle. A second officer confronted the man and was shot in an exchange of gunfire with him. The first officer then confronted the 39-year-old man and fatally shot him. Police said the wounded officer was hospitalized in undisclosed condition. No names were immediately released.



 
