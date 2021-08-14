Today is Saturday August 14, 2021
Texas murder suspect granted bond after police data loss

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2021 at 8:03 am
DALLAS (AP) – A Texas man who was scheduled for trial on murder charges this week has instead been granted release on bond. That’s after Dallas police revealed there was a temporary concern that material in his case might be among troves of data lost from its computer system. A Dallas County judge granted Jonathan Pitts bond Thursday. Prosecutors had asked the judge to delay the trial as they worked with police to determine whether case material was part of the information lost while the Dallas Police Department was moving data from a computer network drive. It was not immediately clear when Pitts would be freed from jail. Police say all “evidentiary items and data” are available for the case.



 
