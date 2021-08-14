Today is Saturday August 14, 2021
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2021 at 8:02 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won temporary legal victories as they seek to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse. After a two-hour hearing in Travis County on Friday, a judge granted temporary restraining orders to Harris County and the South Texas school districts, including Brownsville, La Joya, and Edinburg, allowing them to keep mask mandates they have put in place in defiance of Abbott’s executive order. Lawyers with the Texas Attorney General’s Office argued Abbott is in charge of the state’s response to the pandemic and counties and school districts can’t ignore his executive order.



 
