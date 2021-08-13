Former Butler Bulldogs hoops player Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson Jr. charged with rape

By MARK SCHLABACH

Prosecutors in Indianapolis have charged former Butler basketball player Carlos “Scooby” Johnson Jr. with felony rape and sexual battery for a Feb. 4 incident in a dormitory, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest on Thursday, according to Marion County court records.

Johnson, from Benton Harbor, Michigan, is no longer enrolled at Butler, the university said in a statement.

“The university takes these allegations very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, violence, and harassment, per our Sexual Misconduct Policy,” the Butler athletic department said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety of our students and campus community, and the university provides support and resources to all students. Out of respect to the students’ federal privacy rights and the ongoing criminal process, the university is not at liberty to divulge additional information at this time.”

Johnson, who was named “Mr. Basketball” for Division 2 in Michigan in 2020, did not play for the Bulldogs last season because of a torn ACL in his left knee. He is no longer listed on the team’s roster on the athletics department’s website.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Indianapolis Star, a Butler police officer was dispatched to a dorm room at 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 4. The officer was told that a woman had been raped by a man known as “Scooby.” When police went to Johnson’s room, he allegedly told them, “I should have told that (b—-) to leave,” according to the affidavit.

The woman was given a rape kit at a local hospital. DNA analysis of blood found on Johnson’s boxers matched the woman’s and there was also a mixture of Johnson’s DNA and the woman’s in another sample, according to the Star.

