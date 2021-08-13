Gabourey Sidibe joins ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ podcast; Keith David joins season two of ‘Love Life’

Gabourey Sidibe is jumping into the world of podcasting.

Realm, an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, has announced they've tapped Sidibe for a lead role in Pia Wilson's podcast series, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It. The nine-episode scripted satirical thriller follows Gabourey as Jenna, a woman who "vanishes without a trace" after a summer in Westchester. As an investigation ensues, and the only clues left behind are voice memos that claim a group of influencers used magic to achieve their means. Sidibe joins voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It premieres Sunday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter. It will be available on all podcast platforms.

In other news, Greenleaf alum Keith David has joined the second season cast of HBO Max's anthology series, Love Life, Deadline has learned. He'll take on the role of the narrator. Executive-produced by William Jackson Harper, the new season follows Harper as Marcus Watkins, a man who comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was his soul mate. A release date for Love Life has yet to be announced.

Finally, HBO Max has released the trailer for Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, a documentary special that honors Henry Hampton’s original civil right series Eyes on the Prize. Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison, the special is said to be a "mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present, and future" that "explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement." Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground premieres Thursday, August 19 on HBO Max.

