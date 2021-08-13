Today is Friday August 13, 2021
Arrest made in Tyler shooting

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 4:53 pm
Arrest made in Tyler shootingTYLER — The Tyler Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting around 8:50 Sunday evening at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street. 18-year-old Juan Carlos Martinez is jailed on $750,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 14-year-old male victim was last reported in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number, (903) 531-1000, or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.



 
