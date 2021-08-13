Today is Friday August 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Car pulled out of Lake Palestine

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 1:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Car pulled out of Lake PalestineCHEROKEE COUNTY – A car has been retrieved by a dive crew and salvage team after it was discovered under a bridge in Lake Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was on the scene at CR 3504 and FM 346. He said the car had been underwater for a while, but he was not sure how long. Officials said nothing noteworthy was inside. A source at the scene said the vehicle was a compact car. Dickson was told about the car about a week ago by a game warden. He said they got it out Friday because it was the first day they could get a dive crew and salvage team.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design