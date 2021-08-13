Car pulled out of Lake Palestine

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 1:27 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A car has been retrieved by a dive crew and salvage team after it was discovered under a bridge in Lake Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was on the scene at CR 3504 and FM 346. He said the car had been underwater for a while, but he was not sure how long. Officials said nothing noteworthy was inside. A source at the scene said the vehicle was a compact car. Dickson was told about the car about a week ago by a game warden. He said they got it out Friday because it was the first day they could get a dive crew and salvage team.

Go Back