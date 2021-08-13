Today is Friday August 13, 2021
Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale Aug. 15

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 12:56 pm
AUSTIN – The start of a new hunting season is right around the corner , and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding hunters and anglers that current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) will expire at the end of August. New licenses for the 2021-22 season go on sale Aug. 15. According to a news release, you can purchase a variety of licenses online through this link, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours, or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state. Anyone planning to buy their license from TPWD’s Austin Headquarters is reminded to make an advance appointment. Appointments may be scheduled up to one week in advance. Call 1-800-262-8755 or 512-389-4828 to schedule.



 
