ZZ Top show still on at Cowan Center

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 11:46 am
ZZ Top show still on at Cowan CenterTYLER — The UT Tyler Cowan Center announced Friday that this fall’s ZZ Top concert is due to go on as scheduled. A statement on the Cowan Center’s Twitter page says facility personnel continue to “join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family.” The statement says the December 1 show “is still scheduled at this time, with long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis sitting in on bass.” Any updates will be passed along as soon as they are available, according to Cowan Center officials. Hill, a founding member of the band, died July 28 at the age of 72.



 
