Boil water notice for part of Marshall

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 11:32 am
Boil water notice for part of MarshallMARSHALL — There’s a boil water notice in effect for part of Marshall due to a pair of water main breaks. One that affected three Pierce Street residents has been repaired, but crews have continued to work on another, on West Houston Street between M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. and Ward Street. Meantime, all customers in the affected area are under a boil water notice. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for human consumption. Officials say they’ll put out the word when the notice is rescinded.



 
