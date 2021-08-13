Today is Friday August 13, 2021
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2021 at 7:51 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Republican officials in Texas say law enforcement has now been enlisted to help bring Democrats back to the state Capitol and end a standoff over a GOP voting bill. The move to bring in law enforcement came a day after officers of the Texas House of Representatives served civil arrests warrants to the offices of more than 50 Democrats. None of them have returned to the Capitol since fleeing for Washington, D.C., on July 12. Some have returned to Texas but remain absent from the state House of Representatives. Democrats have acknowledge they cannot permanently stop the GOP voting bill from passing because of Republicans’ dominance in both chambers of the Texas Legislature.



 
