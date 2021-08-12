Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
Netflix sets release date for ‘Colin in Black & White’; Courtney A. Kemp signs overall deal at Netflix; and more

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 5:26 pm
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has set an October 29 release date for their Colin Kaepernick-centered series Colin in Black & White.

As previously reported, the limited series, which follows Kaepernick's journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player, focuses on the athlete's young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Seventeen-year-old Jaden Michael will play Kaepernick as a teen, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker will star as Colin's parents.

In other news, Power universe creator Courtney A. Kemp is officially bringing her talents over to Netflix. According to Variety, Kemp has signed a multi-year creative partnership with the streamer where she will develop new projects via her End of Episode production banner.

Finally, DeVon Franklin is taking on a new project centered on relationships. Deadline reports that Franklin is developing a romantic comedy for Amazon based on Michael Todd's New York Times bestseller, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex. The book, which spent 13 straight weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and debuted at No. 1 on Amazon, is described as a guide to "finding lasting love and sustaining a healthy relationship." Casting details have yet to be announced.

