Multiple people killed in shooting in UK; not terror-related, authorities say

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 4:36 pm
(LONDON) -- Multiple people were killed and a number of others were injured in a shooting in Plymouth, England, Thursday night.

Police responded to a "serious firearms incident" in the Keyham section of the city in southwest England at about 6:10 p.m. local time, according to Devon and Cornwall police.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," police said in a statement. "A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained."

Johnny Mercer, a member of Parliament representing the region, said the shooting was not believed to be terror-related.

Police said no suspect is on the loose.

It is not clear how many people were killed or injured and police have not speculated on a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

