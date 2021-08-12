Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


See Clive Owen as Bill Clinton & Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ trailer

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Get ready to relive a national scandal with FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The series has debuted its first full-length trailer, showing Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Impeachment: American Crime Story follows the story of Clinton’s affair with White House intern Lewinsky in the mid-’90s, his subsequent denials of the affair, and the impeachment proceedings that followed. It’s told mostly through the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Jones.

In the trailer, we even get a peek of Owen as Clinton uttering the president’s infamous line, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7 on FX.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design