Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County deputy arrested, fired

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County deputy arrested, firedTYLER — A Smith County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on a 3rd degree felony charge of misuse of official information. Authorities also say the suspect, Luis A. Sandoval, has been terminated from his job. Sandoval is currently free on $250,000 bond. According to a news release, the investigation has been ongoing for several months and remains active, so information will remain limited until at least two ongoing investigations are completed.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design