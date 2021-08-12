Smith County deputy arrested, fired

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — A Smith County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on a 3rd degree felony charge of misuse of official information. Authorities also say the suspect, Luis A. Sandoval, has been terminated from his job. Sandoval is currently free on $250,000 bond. According to a news release, the investigation has been ongoing for several months and remains active, so information will remain limited until at least two ongoing investigations are completed.

