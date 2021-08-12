More activity in “heartbeat law” litigation

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 3:43 pm

AUSTIN – A large group of pro-choice organizations and abortion doctors filed a 47-page motion Wednesday to oppose Judge Reeve Jackson’s move to dismiss the heartbeat bill lawsuit against him. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The law bans nearly all abortions after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The lawsuit ultimately seeks for a judge to block the law or at the very least temporarily halt it from taking effect on September 1.

