Parolee convicted of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly individual

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 1:55 pm

TYLER — A Smith County jury has found 61-year-old Steven Hill guilty of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly individual. Authorities say the victim was 81 years old and blind at the time of the offense. The victim was living at her daughter’s house, along with Hill, who was the daughter’s brother-in-law. Several other family members also lived at the residence. Key testimony came from one the family members, a 15-year-old girl, who saw the defendant lying in the bed under the covers with the victim late one evening and alerted her mother. Sentencing is scheduled for September 14. Hill is currently on parole for burglary charges out of Ellis County.

