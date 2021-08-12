‘Home Alone’ franchise to be revived on Disney+ with new film this holiday season

The Home Alone franchise will be back this holiday season.



A new adventure comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ November 12, 2021.



Following in the footsteps of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister is Max Mercer, a young boy who's accidentally left behind while his family goes to Japan for the holidays. He must protect his family home from a trespassing married couple determined to steal a priceless heirloom.



The film’s cast includes Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons and Pete Holmes.



The original Home Alone movie came out in 1990. Home Sweet Home Alone will be the sixth movie in the franchise.

