TJC announces new leadership roles

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 12:56 pm
TJC announces new leadership rolesTYLER — Tyler Junior College has recently named a pair of new leaders. Jim Pulliam joined TJC as chief information officer, overseeing the College’s Office of Technology Services. He previously served as CIO at the Children’s Home Society of Florida in Orlando. Brent Wallace is now dean of the School of Continuing Studies and executive administrator of TJC West. He previously served at Louisiana State University-Shreveport (LSUS), where he was executive director of the LSUS Division of Continuing Education and Public Service.



 
