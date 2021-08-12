Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
Orioles slugger, East Texan Chris Davis announces retirement

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 12:29 pm
Orioles slugger, East Texan Chris Davis announces retirementBALTIMORE (AP/Staff) – Baltimore Orioles slugger and Longview native Chris Davis has announced his retirement. Davis ends a career in which he became one of baseball’s most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems. Davis led the majors in home runs with 53 in 2013 and 47 in 2015, and the Orioles signed him to a seven-year, $161 million contract. He hit 38 homers in the first year of the deal but his numbers sank quickly after that. Davis was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip.



 
