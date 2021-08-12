Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chloe Bennet exits The CW’s live-action ‘Powerpuff Girls’

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CW

The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls has suffered another setback.

After the network decided to redo the initial pilot, Entertainment Weekly confirms that one of the stars -- Chloe Bennet -- has exited the project.

The former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress had been set to play Blossom alongside Dove Cameron’s Bubbles and Yana Perrault’s Buttercup.

EW reports that Bennet had to step away due to scheduling conflicts after it was decided the pilot would be reworked and reshot. Casting for a new Blossom will begin this fall.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design