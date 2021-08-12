Today is Thursday August 12, 2021
Mega drive-thru produce distribution in Longview

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 11:26 am
Mega drive-thru produce distribution in LongviewLONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Longview from 8-10 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. These events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Especially given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Food Bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 240,000 people in East Texas are facing hunger. That means 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, are at risk of hunger, according to officials.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:
· Friday, 8/20 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to noon *new time*
· Tuesday, 8/31 in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon

Anyone needing food assistance can visit this link and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.



 
