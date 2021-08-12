Police investigating school shooting threat made on social media

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 8:04 am

FRANKSTON — Police are investigating an alleged school shooting threat made toward Frankston ISD on social media Wednesday night. Our news partner KETK was sent a screenshot of the suspected post. It included a picture of a pistol that was posted on an Instagram story by an apparent student with the caption “I’m going to shoot the school.” The post was reported by students and parents to the district, who turned the investigation over to police. The district released a statement saying that police have been in contact “with the individual.” It also said that investigators “have resolved the situation and there is no immediate threat.” It is unclear as of this writing if any charges have been filed. Classes will continue as normal on Thursday with the district saying that “all measures will be taken to ensure student and faculty safety.”

