New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 4:48 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The Census Bureau is due to release new data on the changing U.S. population. The numbers scheduled to come out Thursday will show that dozens of counties across 18 states are now less than 50 percent white, and no racial or ethnic group makes up a majority. The states are largely in the South and Southwest. The non-Hispanic white population is expected to shrink for the first census on record. The census figures make it clear that virtually all population growth in the U.S. is among people of color, groups long viewed as racial or ethnic minorities.

Go Back