Defiance of Texas ban on mask mandates continues to grow

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2021 at 4:47 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates is continuing as another Texas school district announced plans to require students to wear face coverings and another county scored a legal victory in its efforts to issue such mandates amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state. The Houston suburb of Spring is the latest to require students and staff to wear masks. School districts in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth have also issued mask mandates. A spokeswoman for Abbott says “the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility.” A court ruling has allowed Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to issue an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses.

