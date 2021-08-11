Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
Arrest in house ramming incident

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 5:33 pm
Arrest in house ramming incidentTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announces an arrest in a vehicle assault from last month. Around 2 a.m. July 26, DPS troopers were sent to a Stonebridge Way residence. The caller had reported that a vehicle had crashed into their home and subsequently fled. During the investigation, Smith County investigators say they determined that Nathaniel James Williams, 18, of Tyler, intentionally ran his vehicle into the home with the intent to harm an individual known to him. Unbeknownst to Williams at the time, he had targeted the wrong residence, according to authorities. At around 9:30 p.m. on August 10, Williams was finally arrested by Tyler police on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with bond set at $250,000.



 
