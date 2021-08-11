Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
More good sales tax news news for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 3:50 pm
More good sales tax news news for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — There’s more good news from the state comptroller’s office on sales tax allocations for Tyler and Longview. For the month of August, Tyler gets $5,161,863.71, up 15.33 per cent from a year ago. Longview receives $3,843,298.05, a jump of 16.05 per cent from this time last year. Year-to-date figures are also positive, with Tyler up 15.15 per cent and Longview’s figure increasing by 13.93 per cent.



 
