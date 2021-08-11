Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Booksmart’ star Beanie Feldstein to star in ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 3:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Laura Rose Photography

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein has been tapped to star in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

The show features some iconic songs in theater history, including “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Performances are set to begin in spring 2022, marking the first time the musical has been back on Broadway in 58 years.

“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein says in a statement. “So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true.”

She adds, “I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!”

Funny Girl was also a 1968 film starring Barbra Streisand.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design