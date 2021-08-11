Ashley Tisdale confirms she’s moved on from playing Sharpay from ‘High School Musical’

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 2:34 pm

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

High School Musical celebrated its 15th anniversary in January, but star Ashley Tisdale, who played the boisterous Sharpay Evans, said she's moved on from her early career-defining role.

"I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice... You know what I'm saying?," she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

Ashley explained that she's a different person than she was during her High School Musical days and would have a hard time channeling the same thoughts and emotions that brought Sharpay to life.

"I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay," the actress noted. "She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same."

Because of that, Ashley says she wouldn't want to play the character in a reboot or revival. "I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment," she confessed. "I don't think I could go back to it."

The 36-year-old actress also reflected on her Disney Channel days when shouting out her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costar Brenda Song, who, like her, is a new mom.

"She is obviously killing it as a new mom," Ashley said. "She is the sweetest and so great, and I'm just so happy for her."

Ashley welcomed a daughter named Jupiter on March 23 alongside husband Christopher French. The following month, Brenda and partner Macaulay Culkin welcomed their baby boy, Dakota, who was named after Culkin's big sister, who died in 2008 after being struck by a car.

