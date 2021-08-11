Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
Man indicted on capital murder in killing of Dallas boy

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 1:33 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge. The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon. Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death. Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation. Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.



 
