One arrest in school bus crash

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

RUSK COUNTY – No injuries were reported, but one person has been arrested following a Rusk County school bus crash. DPS says troopers responded around 6:49 Wednesday morning to CR-414 half a mile south of US-79, south of Henderson. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of the school bus was traveling north on CR-414 approaching a private drive. The driver of a second vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was stopped on a private drive, pulled out of the drive, and struck the right side of the school bus. The Jeep driver was arrested for no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way – private drive, and failure to report a non-injury accident at once to proper authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Go Back