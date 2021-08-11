Tyler Transit hosting public meetings for Route Study implementation

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

TYLER — Tyler Transit will host three public meetings regarding the changes of its fixed route bus system as recommended by the 2020 Tyler Transit Route Study. Officials say the public is invited to attend the meetings and learn how Tyler Transit is changing its fixed route structure, including routes, stops, and schedules. The meetings will be held at the following times and locations: Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium; Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room; and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Junior College Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building, Room 131.

