Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Transit hosting public meetings for Route Study implementation

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Transit hosting public meetings for Route Study implementationTYLER — Tyler Transit will host three public meetings regarding the changes of its fixed route bus system as recommended by the 2020 Tyler Transit Route Study. Officials say the public is invited to attend the meetings and learn how Tyler Transit is changing its fixed route structure, including routes, stops, and schedules. The meetings will be held at the following times and locations: Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium; Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room; and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Junior College Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building, Room 131.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design