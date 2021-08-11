Bullard ISD releases health and safety protocols for 2021-2022 school year

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 11:45 am

BULLARD – The Bullard Independent School District welcomes students back to school on August 18 and has released its Return to School Plan for in-school learning. According to a news release, the plan continues to follow recommendations for school opening and operations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Education Agency, and state and local health officials. Last April, school trustees approved lifting the district’s masking requirement to make masking optional for all students and staff. This year’s protocols keep masking optional yet recommended. Additionally, quarantining is only required when individuals are symptomatic. You can go here for more information. Further details are provided at this link and on this web page.

