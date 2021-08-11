No, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating

If you were hoping for a real-life Ross and Rachel situation between David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, sorry to burst your bubble.



After the British tabloid Closer claimed the two Friends co-stars were dating in real life, Schwimmer’s rep reportedly told another U.K. tabloid -- The Sun -- that there was “no truth” to the rumors.



Closer had claimed the Friends reunion had "stirred up feelings" between the two. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” a source supposedly told the mag.



While a romantic relationship between the two appears to be the wishful thinking of Friends fans, Schwimmer and Aniston did previously reveal during the Friends reunion that they had crushes on each other back in the day.



“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer admitted. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship.”



“So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston said.

