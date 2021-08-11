Christina Ricci announces she’s pregnant with her second child

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 9:21 am

Christina Ricci announced Tuesday that she has a bundle of joy on the way.

This will be the second child for the Addams Family star, who shares seven-year-old son Frederick “Freddie” Heerdegen with her estranged husband, cinematographer James Heerdegen.

Ricci, 41, hinted that Heerdegen may not be the father of her second child when sharing a photo of a recent sonogram. She captioned the snap, "Life keeps getting better" and tagged celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton.

Hampton shared the announcement on his respective Instagram on Tuesday by posting more sonogram photos and repeating Ricci's words in the caption.

Several of Ricci's famous friends sent their well wishes to the happy couple, including Ruby Rose, WandaVision star Kat Dennings and singer Lana Del Rey.

This announcement brings new meaning to the birthday wishes Ricci previously sent to Hampton on July 14, when she wrote, "This next year is going to be the best one yet."

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. They wed in 2013.

