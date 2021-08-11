Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
3 men sentenced in beating of gay couple in Austin, Texas

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 9:19 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Three men won’t serve any additional jail time after reaching plea deals in an assault on a gay couple in downtown Austin, Texas. The 2019 attack on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry inspired a rally at the Capitol and the creation of a citizens’ foot patrol. Four men were charged in the beating, and three of them — Quinn O’Connor, Frank Macias and Kolby Monell — were sentenced last week after reaching a plea deal on misdemeanor charges. Charges were dropped against the fourth man who was charged, Miguel Macias. Attorneys representing the men charged have said the case did not meet the threshold to be considered a hate crime.

 



 
