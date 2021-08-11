Bicycle ordinance modified for new bicycle lanes

TYLER — The City Council voted to adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Tyler City Code on Wednesday. The ordinance includes the new bicycle routes associated with the Tyler Bike Stripes project, removes portions of old bicycle routes that no longer apply, deletes driving and parking restrictions associated with exclusive bicycle lanes, deletes unnecessary penalty references and amends the official map of designated bicycle routes.

The City Code restricted motor vehicles from driving across or parking in exclusive bicycle lanes under certain circumstance and locations. This section was removed to alleviate confusion as the City stated during the design of the Tyler Bike Stripes project that there would be no parking restrictions in the bicycle lanes. Penalty provisions no longer applicable were removed as regular traffic laws are now applied.

The Traffic Safety Board voted to recommend approval of the ordinance during their Aug. 3 meeting.

