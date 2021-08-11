Indianapolis Colts extend coach, GM through 2026

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- After reaching the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, the Indianapolis Colts have signed head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through 2026.

The deals have been in the works throughout the summer, with Ballard's deal completed in June and Reich's finalized last week.

In a statement, Colts owner Jim Irsay praised the pair, calling them "as great a general manager-head coach combination as there is in the NFL." Irsay also insisted he believes the team is "on the doorstep of great things."

Irsay has previously spoken publicly about wanting to win multiple Super Bowls. The team has won just one title since 1970.

Ballard and Reich have taken a more patient approach, building the current Colts roster largely through the draft. Key players like offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, and running back Jonathan Taylor have all been added through the draft.

The team has, however, had constant issues at the quarterback position, losing Andrew Luck first to injury, and then to a surprise retirement. The organization acquired Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but Wentz will miss five to 12 weeks following surgery on his foot.

The Colts are 28-20 in three seasons under Reich.

