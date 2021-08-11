Sophia Bush announces engagement to boyfriend Grant Hughes

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 8:12 am

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Sophia Bush is engaged to her boyfriend Grant Hughes!

The One Tree Hill alum revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, sharing a stunning photo of couple together on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, with Hughes down on one knee as she stands.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Bush, 39, captioned the Instagram post, adding #YES.

Bush followed up with two more Instagram posts: One of the pair cuddled up on the vessel, with the caption "Fovever Favorite," and another of them driving the boat.

Hughes also took to Instagram to make the joyous announcement, choosing to display a snapshot of the newly engaged couple smooching.

"She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite," he penned. "And our life is that we’re building because she said “Yes” is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love."

Bush and Grant first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Malibu in May 2020. However, they were friends for eight years before they pursued a romantic relationship with each other amid the pandemic.

In a post from January, Grant, who's a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, expressed, "[Sophia] was in my life as a friend for 8 years and the pandemic forced us to slow down and stay in one place long enough to realize what I’d been looking for all along was closer than I could have known."

Prior to Hughes, Bush was married to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005.

