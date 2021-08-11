Today is Wednesday August 11, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Marshall Police arrest kidnapping suspect

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 8:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MARSHALL — A Marshall man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home. According to our news partner KETK, On Aug. 6, around 11:20 p.m., authorities were alerted of a crash on Victory Drive. Responding officers found a man chasing a woman around the vehicle. The woman reportedly told officers she had been kidnapped. According to the police release, when the man began driving, the victim was able to grab the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to go off the road and crash. Erick Arellano Lozada, 21, of Marshall, was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail on Aug. 7. He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury family violence and driving while intoxicated.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design