Marshall Police arrest kidnapping suspect

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 8:37 am

MARSHALL — A Marshall man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home. According to our news partner KETK, On Aug. 6, around 11:20 p.m., authorities were alerted of a crash on Victory Drive. Responding officers found a man chasing a woman around the vehicle. The woman reportedly told officers she had been kidnapped. According to the police release, when the man began driving, the victim was able to grab the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to go off the road and crash. Erick Arellano Lozada, 21, of Marshall, was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail on Aug. 7. He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury family violence and driving while intoxicated.

Go Back