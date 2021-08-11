More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2021 at 4:54 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Republicans have again authorized using law enforcement Democrats who are still refusing to come back to the state Capitol in a bid to stop new voting restrictions. But unlike a month ago, when missing Democrats were out of state and beyond the reach of Texas officers, some are now holding out from home. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Tuesday that Democrats could be compelled to return under “warrant of arrest if necessary,” though the stalemate is a civil and not criminal matter. How soon or even whether law enforcement would seek out Democrats wasn’t immediately clear. But it was one of a few setbacks for Democrats that put their protest over a GOP elections overhaul on unsteady ground.

House Democrats who refuse to show up for the Legislature could soon be detained by law enforcement and brought back to the state Capitol, after the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday voided a state district judge’s temporary restraining order barring their arrest. That’s according to multiple media outlets, including our news partner KETK and the Texas Tribune. The all-Republican high court’s order came at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan, also both Republicans. They petitioned the court on Monday to overturn a recent ruling by a Travis County district judge that blocked them from ordering the arrest of quorum-busting Democrats, who were in Washington, D.C., for about a month. The House Democrats in the suit have until Thursday at 4 p.m. to respond to the court.

Go Back