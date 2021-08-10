Today is Tuesday August 10, 2021
Metal fragments found in oil filter of doomed Texas aircraft

KILLEEN (AP) – Federal investigators say a mechanic found metal particles in an oil filter during maintenance on a small aircraft before it crashed in Central Texas, killing its pilot. In a preliminary report issued Tuesday on the July 4 crash, the National Transportation Safety Board says the mechanic told the pilot two days before the crash that the single-engine Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D shouldn’t fly until tests could determine the source of the metal particles. The NTSB says the pilot flew from the New Braunfels airport toward his base near Killeen anyway and, according to witnesses, developed engine trouble just before the crash.



 
