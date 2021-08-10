‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season two

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 4:06 pm

Mario Perez/HBO

The White Lotus will keep its doors open.

HBO announced on Tuesday that the dark comedy has been renewed for a second season. The first, six-episode season follows a group of travelers at a resort in Hawaii over the course of the week, where the darker aspects of their lives come to the surface in paradise. Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett,Steve Zahn and Jennifer Coolidge are among the first season's ensemble cast.

According to Variety, series creator Mike White says the second season will focus on a new group of travelers in a different location, but there is a chance some of the current cast members could make an appearance as well.

The White Lotus' season one finale airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

